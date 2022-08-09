WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity cheerleaders took to the gymnasium on Aug. 1 and 2 with the Universal Cheer Association for cheer camp as they perfect their techniques for the season ahead.
As the fall sports season gets closer, the girls worked hard as they plan to cheer on their Huskies.
“This was our first couple official days of the season and it was amazing to watch the girls work hard and totally rock the new material the staff taught us,” said head coach Madison Roberts. “This year’s team has 15 girls and I’m obnoxiously proud of them and their growth since tryouts in May. It was great to have tryouts in May and have all summer to work on cheers and dances to prep for Friday night football games. Without a doubt, this team is going to impress the crowd with some new and awesome stuff to turn on the spirit. We can’t wait for our first game on Aug. 19.”
During the camp, cheerleader Aubrey Day was awarded as the “camper of the week” for her positive attitude and hard work.
The ACHS varsity cheerleaders are Cami Azpurua, Ashtyn Bedford, Rachel Bledsoe, Abigail Campbell, Mackenzie Campbell, Aubrey Day, Emily Dicks, Brooklyn Greer, Hannah Hamby, Daniella Mercado, Zaelyn Micham, Bree Minerva, Paige Phillips, Haley Trivette and Ashlyn Wyrick.
The JV cheerleaders are Mia Albino, Maddison Baker, Lyndzi Brown, Leah Gentry, Chloe Henson, Molly Maine, Allysen Miller, Jane Neely, Allison Niedosik, Maggie Parker, Holland Price, Campbell Ramsey, Kaydance Testerman, Caitlin Wood and Ella Yelton.
