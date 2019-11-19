WEST JEFFERSON — Last season was one to forget for the Ashe County Huskies boys’ basketball team, finishing 8-16 and featuring a nine-game losing streak. A new season has arrived for them however, and head coach Nathan Colvard is feeling fine about how the season can go.
“I think we feel pretty good about where we’re at right now and about the season, especially compared to the last couple of years,” Colvard said.
For now, the team is missing four players in Austin Poe, Camden Current, Jacob Miller and Dawson Cox, who are finishing up football season. That still left the team with 11 players, enough for scrimmages and impactful practice. While they have been away, Colvard said the team has added some new things offensively, and worked with senior guard Nate Lee as the primary ball-handler.
The only true point guard on the roster, Colvard said Lee will take the role full-time this season. Last year, Lee had some injuries which kept him bouncing in-and-out of the starting lineup. In his absence, Poe and Alec Roland were among the multiple players carrying the load. Colvard said this year, provided he stays healthy, Lee will be the offense’s meistro.
The team will also have to account for the losses of last year’s senior class. Roland, Brian Zheng, Branson Shepherd, Cory Treva, Dylan Calhoun and Noah Vannoy all left roles to fill on and off of the court.
“Those guys last year, not only did they play their role, they played their roles for a couple of years,” Colvard said. “The biggest loss is leadership-wise. None of our guys were in much of a leadership role last year. The basketball stuff you can always say, ‘We’ll get points from this person and rebounds from this person,’ you can always account for that but you can’t account for leadership.”
Colvard said the seniors have been challenged to step into that role.
That gives the team a lot of options, since seven of the 15 players on the varsity roster are seniors. While on paper it brings experience, Colvard said there are some of the players like Blake Lewis, Ethan Grogan and Preston Eller have not received much playing time yet. Lee and Colby Greer are the only members of the senior class who received impactful minutes consistently last season.
“Even though we have seven seniors, it’s a very inexperienced team,” Colvard said.
This year’s roster sees more of a traditional basketball team setup, according to Colvard. A problem they faced last season was the lack of a true point guard in the starting lineup, a revolving lineup and things just not clicking right. With Lee now taking up the mantle the team needs, and roles being more clearly established, Colvard said the team should be better off. He added there still isn’t a standard starting lineup set, with part of the team having missed time, but it should settle in soon.
The team kicks off their season Tuesday, Nov. 19, on the road against the Avery Vikings.
