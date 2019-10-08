SHAWNEE, Okla. — Mattie Colvard, along with her siblings, Eli and Emme, recently returned after competing once again in the Shawnee International Finals Youth Rodeo, held throughout the month of July.
Residents of Crumpler, the Colvard trio traveled across the midwest throughout the summer to compete on the international level, including South Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Each one returned with world champion recognition, according to Nancy McNeill.
The Colvards joined hundreds of the top high school rodeo athletes from around the world for the 2019 IFYR. Contestants competed in numerous events running simultaneously in three arenas throughout the week.
Events included barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding.
Mattie Colvard, a senior, finished her high school rodeo career but has no intention of quitting just yet. In the 2019 IYFR, she placed in the Top 15 for breakaway roping. Eli Colvard joined his sister in a stellar performance, placing in the top 10 for team roping.
“These kids have worked so hard to accomplish their dreams,” McNeill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.