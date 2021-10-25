WEST JEFFERSON — After placing first in the Northwestern 3A conference, the Ashe County High School varsity volleyball team took to their home court on Oct. 23 to face Franklin High School in the first playoff game, ultimately knocking out a 3-1 win.
The first set was a tough one for the Hustling Huskies as they quickly fell behind to the Franklin Panthers, who finished fifth in their 3A conference. The hosts pulled out quick saves and hard dives, but fell 25-18.
In the second set, Ashe reasserted their home-court advantage and rallied the ball back and forth, catching the Panthers off-guard as ace Paige Overcash had a handful of hard spikes leading the ball straight to the ground. Ashe won the second set 25-17.
The third set, much like the second saw an Ashe win, but it didn't come without trial as the Panthers continuously tied the score between the two, finding a point directly after the Huskies scored. The gym was filled with rally cries from both audiences as the opponents got their knees dirty while diving for the ball. Ashe came out on top in a close 25-21 win.
Finally, the fourth set saw an intensity throughout the court as Franklin fought to gain a win. Huskies Adeline Bowers, Emmi Cheek, Kirklyn Hudler and Lindsey Robinson put the ball into the air at every chance they got, not letting it touch the ground. The third set resulted in an overall victory for ACHS as they won 25-20.
The 2021-22 NCHSAA Volleyball State Championships - 3A is only getting started, the ACHS Huskies looking towards their second playoff game coming up on Oct. 26 as they face Carson at 6:30 p.m on Ashe's home court.
