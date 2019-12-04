WEST JEFFERSON — History was made in the Ashe County Huskies girls’ basketball team’s (3-0) dominating 81-33 win over the Avery Vikings (1-3)Tuesday, Dec. 3 at home.
The game was the second match-up between the teams, with Ashe coming out the victors in their game Nov. 19. The Huskies were still without Kenadie Hudler, who is dealing with an elbow injury.
The Huskies came out aggressive, using a full-court press and a zone defense to harass whichever Viking had the ball in her hands. Coupled with a rapid-fire offensive mindset, the Huskies put up the first seven points of the game and did not allow Avery to score for nearly four minutes of play.
The defensive scheme worked up a storm of turnovers for Avery, who trailed 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
“We played well, we shot the ball well, but what I’m most proud of is the defensive intensity,” Head coach Brianna Ashley said.
In the heart of the Huskies’ team was Jordan and Jayden Jones. The twin six-footers used their length and athleticism to cut off lanes left and right, while quickly getting down the court for fastbreak opportunities. Then there were Bella Powers and Hallie Treva, who used quick hands and good anticipation to force turnovers and be aggressive towards ball handlers. In total, the Huskies recorded 16 steals along with 21 deflections.
“The thing about Bella and Hallie is they are both very quick and they anticipate well,” Ashley said. “Playing defense and getting a steal is all about timing.”
This lead to a commanding 35-17 lead for the Huskies when halftime rolled around.
While the defense was something to write home about, it was the three-point shooting of Audrey Craven that stole the show. Craven caught fire early and kept rolling through the game, scoring 30 points on 63 percent of her shots. Of her 15 attempts, 13 were from beyond the arc, making a school-record nine of them.
Craven was one of four Huskies, along with Jordan and Jayden Jones and Treva to finish the game in double figures for scoring while the team collectively shot 42 percent from the field as the Huskies lead 53-30 heading into the final quarter.
As Craven kept draining threes and the Huskies’ defense continued to work, Ashe ran away with their already pronounced lead. An inside shot from Katie Woods stretched it to 40 with two minutes left, before the clock ran down on the 81-33 blowout.
The Huskies were originally scheduled for a home game against Watauga Friday, Dec. 6, but the game was postponed with a date yet to be announced as of press time. The Huskies will now look to an away matchup with Alexander Central Tuesday, Dec. 10.
