WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School has officially named Davis Absher as the boys head basketball coach.
Absher, originally from Davie County, said he is honored to take this position and is looking forward to the upcoming season.
“I am excited and humbled about at the opportunity to be the head men’s basketball coach at Ashe County high school,” said Absher. “My dad, Mike Absher, former head coach at Davie High School from 2002-2021, was a high school basketball coach and watching him run his own program inspired me at a young age to one day do the same. Having played at the high school (Davie County High School) and collegiate (Averett University) level, coached at the college level (UVA Wise) I am excited to finally pursue this opportunity at Ashe County High School.”
In entering the 3A conference, Absher said he’s happy to take on new competition.
“I am looking forward to this upcoming season as we are entering a new league,” Absher said. “It will be new for everyone and it will bring challenges that we are excited to take on. We know this league will be tough but we are already getting to work in preparation for the season.
“This season we are really looking to establish a unselfish culture that will translate to the court. The culture is my No. 1 focus and being able to build the team from a strong foundation. I am excited to work with these young men and push them to be the best teammates and people they can be. If we do those things we will be ready for whatever challenges come our way this season.”
Boys basketball is set to hit the court this coming November. The Ashe Post & Times will continue coverage for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.
