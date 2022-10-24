BOONE — Despite a slow start, the Mountaineers turned the tide on a conference rival and reestablished the run game at The Rock on Wednesday night.
The Mountaineers played host to the Georgia State Panthers in a Sun Belt East Division conference matchup on a cold midweek game night. Featuring a deep running back core and causing multiple turnovers, the Mountaineers (4-3, 2-2) went on a 42-3 run after the Panthers (2-5, 1-3 Sun Belt) scored on their first two possessions to claim an early 14-0 lead.
App State football head coach Shawn Clark spoke about the importance of rediscovering the team's identity on the evening.
"The most impressive thing about our team was that we found out who we were tonight," Clark said. "We believed in ourselves. We played for each other tonight. We played for this team, and the numbers show it. We played 'big boy' football on offense and defense after we went through the first few drives and we got settled in."
That "big boy" brand of football Clark referred to was a run-heavy, possession-based, hard-nosed style that was on display for local and national fans alike. Such a vintage performance seemed perfect on an evening showdown between Clark and his cross-field counterpart, Panther's head coach Shawn Elliott. Clark (Class of '98) and Elliott ('96) were both members of Appalachian's 1995 football squad that went undefeated in the regular season, and won 12 straight games before losing in the I-AA quarterfinals.
Although Wednesday night's game was broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2, Kidd Brewer Stadium was packed at kickoff with an official attendance tally of 31,757. That marks the sixth-largest crowd in stadium history and the largest home regular-season crowd on a Tuesday/Wednesday since 2011, according to App State Athletics.
Appalachian did not start the game off with a bang, however, as even though Georgia State won toss and deferred the ball to the Black and Gold, offensive woes plagued the Mountaineers. App State opened the game with five consecutive possessions ending in punts.
That factor alone should have rang alarm bells to fans as App's recent 24-36 loss to Texas State began in the same manner, with five scoreless opening drives.
On Wednesday night, however, the Panthers had no issue scoring themselves, and jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter. From their opening two drives, Georgia State landed rushing touchdowns of four and 26 yards by running back Tucker Gregg and quarterback Darren Grainger, respectively.
The Mountaineers were unable to respond until their sixth attempt, which was a 12-play, 75-yard drive. It was a classic 'grind out the tough yards' type of trip down the field, with no particular long play standing out until the score. On that instance, Camerun Peoples took a carry up the middle of formation on a 4th-and-1 play call.
Peoples was stood up at the line of scrimmage, but broke free of the pile and bounced outside to the right. In the open now, Peoples stiff-armed one defender, made another man miss with a quick jump cut, and then dragged a third defender into the end zone for a 16-yard score. The resulting score of 14-7 held until halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Panthers put together a respectable drive, as Gregg and Grainger took their team to the App's 32-yard line. However, they would go no further, as App State's OLB Nick Hampton forced a fumble from Grainger and Hansky Paillant recovered it for App State.
Taking over on the following drive, App State began the rediscovery process Clark mentioned earlier. For entirety of the second half, only three of App State's 41 plays were pass attempts. App State typically runs a balanced offense, but this time Clark instructed offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay to focus on rushing play-calls.
"We came in to the locker rooms at halftime, and I told Kevin 'run the football, we're gonna find out what we're made of right now.' And I made that call because the offensive line was rolling," Clark said. "I made the change, and our guys answered the call, and I'm very proud of the O-line for paving the way for 404 rushing yards on the night."
One of those rolling linemen was Cooper Hodges, who loves blocking in the run game.
"Absolutely 100% run block. Honestly, that's one of the reasons I came here. I wanted to be a part of a run heavy offense. I like to get after people, man. That's what it's about, it's just a game of wills," Hodges said.. I love that aspect of being an offensive lineman, and any chance I can get where we can run the ball, I'm chasing after it."
In total, five different App State running backs rushed for at least 48 yards. By the end of the game, six rushing touchdowns were punched in by five separate ball carriers, including Chase Brice. Brice had a quiet game through the air in this one as he only posted 62 pass yards on the evening — 31 of which came on a single play to tight end Henry Pearson.
On the ground however, Brice rushed for two different 1-yd touchdowns, with both coming on nearly identical zone-read option plays. Brice, who has played in 55 games over the course of his college career, has never had multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game before.
Brice was far from the only player putting in work on the ground however. Early in the third quarter, Ahmani Marshall received a draw play up the middle and broke open for a 37-yard touchdown up the gut of the Panther's secondary. Brice's back-to-back option touchdowns came next, lifting the Mountaineers to a 28-14 lead. The second of those two scores was set up by a timely interception by the hands of ILB Tyler Bird.
"It's kinda funny, the guys always give me grief because I don't wear gloves. Even when it's cold I don't like to wear gloves," Bird said. "So it's always funny when I catch the ball in practice or like tonight in the game. Teammates give me grief for the no-gloves thing but (in this case) their QB kind of threw it right to me and I had no choice but to catch it."
Early in the fourth quarter, return man Milan Tucker broke off a career-best 63-yard kickoff return to Georgia State's 30-yard line. Eight plays later, Camerun Peoples crossed the goal-line. However, Peoples would not have made this one, if not for the assistance from those "rolling linemen" up front.
"Honestly that second one was all O-line," Peoples said. "Isaiah (Helms), that was him. I got hemmed up a little bit, and I was thinking 'all I need is a little bit of push' and then I felt him pushing at my back, and that shows the grit we have. That wasn't a 'Cam Peoples' touchdown, that was an offensive (line) touchdown."
For the final touch down of the game, the fifth different running back entered the game for the Black and Gold: former Watauga High School standout quarterback Anderson Castle. Starting from the Panther's 25-yard line with 5:39 left to go, Castle received five straight carries, toting the ball across the goal-line on his fifth for a 2-yard touchdown to ice the game at a cool 42-17 reversal over Georgia State.
On special teams, Tucker had the long 63-yard return and Michael Hughes made all six of his PAT attempts. Defensively, Logan Doublin made his second start of the season at inside linebacker and produced a career-high 12 tackles while also adding a pass breakup. Linebacker Nick Hampton had two sacks among his career high-tying eight tackles to bring him to 26.5 career sacks — good for third-most among active full-time FBS players and tied for fourth-most in school history.
App State improved its record against Georgia State to 9-0 and its record in all games against Sun Belt teams since the 2014 transition to 58-13. App State has not lost back-to-back regular-season games since 2017.
Since the Mountaineers' 2014 FBS debut, App State has the sixth-most wins (84) in the FBS in that span behind just Alabama (110), Clemson (106), Ohio State (99), Georgia (93) and Oklahoma (90), according to App State Athletics.
The Black and Gold will next take the field against the Robert Morris Colonials (0-6, 0-2 Big South) in a home game at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and it will be broadcast on ESPN+.
