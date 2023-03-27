BOONE — Appalachian Football Club secured its first-ever win in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on Wednesday, March 22, in a thrilling match that ended with the Sasquatches taking the victory in a penalty shootout.
App FC were winners of the National Premier Soccer League's Southeast Conference regular season and winning three playoff games in 2022, including a barnstorming 6-2 triumph over North Alabama FC to claim the conference trophy.
On Wednesday, Appalachian FC hosted the North Carolina Fusion, an under-23s team out of Greensboro that plays in the USL League Two. USL2 is a division that the US Soccer Federation places at the same level as the NPSL, so the quality of the two teams was expected to be similar.
App FC head coach Dale Parker — the 2022 NPSL Head Coach of the Year — knew Fusion were going to be a tough matchup.
"They're a very good team," Parker said. "We expected nothing less. I think we stopped their fire by scoring early, and that brought them out of their shell while they played really well. I told their coach (Chris Williams) that them playing like that even after going down to 10 men deserves credit, it was a really fantastic performance. They were a phenomenal opponent, and this was not an easy place for them to come tonight."
The Sasquatches got off to a flying start immediately — taking the opening kickoff up the field quickly and scoring roughly a minute after the game started.
Forward Camden Holbrook played a pass backward to midfielder Carson Dinger, who drove at the Fusion back line. Dinger reached the edge of the box and slid a pass back to Holbrook, who took a touch and then toed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Adam Forster to give App FC the 1-0 lead.
The game slowed down some and a yellow card was shown to App FC's Rashawn Kellman in the 21st minute. Moments later, Fusion forward Paul Caliari fired a shot well over the Sasquatch goal, never troubling App goalie Jacob Agnew.
AFC had sustained attacking play for the next several minutes as midfielders Thomas de Graauw and Zach Aversano had shots go wide before Holbrook popped up on the scoresheet again.
Holbrook collected his brace in the 32nd minute on a play that started after winger London Williams nipped the ball from Fusion's left back. Williams raced upfield to send a pass to forward Kevin de Lange, who laid it off to the onrushing Holbrook — who had a clean shot from the top of the box to make it 2-0.
Fusion responded in the 38th minute after a giveaway by the Sasquatch defense. NCF forward Sam Bethell put a well-aimed cross into the box toward Juan Fernandez. A powerful header by Fernandez blasted beyond the diving reach of App FC goalkeeper Jacob Agnew just inside the post to set the score at 2-1.
However, the Fusion fortunes were reversed soon after, as a red card was shown in the 40th minute for a high kick by Brian Torre. Appalachian FC defender Charlie Curtis was injured during the play.
Despite being down a man now, the Fusion kept up their aggressive style of play. Another yellow card was given to App's Joao Camargos in the 44th minute as he made the sacrifice to stop a promising Fusion play.
Both squads managed to mount another attack before halftime, as Fusion won a corner that App successfully defended, and then on the other end de Lange had a shot blocked by a Fusion defender.
At the break, the score held at 2-1.
The two teams continued to batter each others defenses in the second half, but each time the situations were snuffed out by interventions at the last second.
That all changed in the 78th minute after Fusion won a free kick in a perfect spot — five yards outside of the box in the dead center of the field.
After Agnew set his defensive wall, Fusion's Federico Ferreira stepped up to the ball. Ferreira sent the free kick perfectly curled into the top right corner beyond the outstretched Agnew to even the score at two apiece.
Fusion seemed lifted by the goal, as they seemingly became the more effective team for much of the remaining regulation time.
Fusion won the ball from the Sasquatches in the 81st minute, and a high-arcing counterattack cross nearly found its way into the Appalachian net, landing on the top netting for a goal kick. Minutes later, AFC's Kellman blocked a shot by a Fusion forward after a cross again made it into the App penalty box.
During injury time, both sides mounted furious assaults, but none came to fruition. During this time, Fusion's Adam Burchell received a yellow card.
The game went into overtime, and US Open rules stipulated that two 15-minute overtime periods would be played, with penalty kicks to come if there was still a tie at the end.
Fusion seemed the more prepared team at the start of the first OT period, assailing the Appalachian box several times. App's Agnew stopped a particularly scary Fusion attack after coming off his line to claim a low cross that nearly reached Caliari.
In response, a renewed Appalachian FC won multiple corners and free kicks around the Fusion box. To the home fans' dismay, none of the crosses culminated in any meaningful shots on goal.
A harrowing moment occurred in the 22nd minute of overtime, as Fusion got two shots on goal in quick succession.
"On the first shot," Agnew explained, "I got a good read on it when he left his foot, and I just tried to put it wide so that they couldn't get another shot. They were able to though, and I got in a good position and made the next reaction save, and luckily the rebound didn't go too far, so I just got up and pounced on it."
Although Agnew saved both — including a fantastic diving stop to his right on the first attempt — the Fusion attacks quieted the home crowd.
That all changed, however, a couple of minutes later as a second yellow card was issued to Fusion's Burchell, resulting in an automatic red card. With four minutes to play, it was now 11 versus nine on the field in Appalachian's favor.
Despite having an overwhelming numerical superiority, the Sasquatches could not put the game to bed. Fusion survived by pulling all of their players back into defense and selling out to prevent any AFC shot attempt.
The final whistle of the contest meant that penalties would be the deciding factor, and it turned out that the Appalachian fans were in for a treat on that matter.
The first penalty by Fusion was missed high and to the left, and Sasquatch captain Max Landau responded by sending Forster the wrong way to put App FC up 1-0.
Fusion's second PK was aimed at the top right corner, but the powerful attempt went just over the bar.
Appalachian's and Boone's own Kevin Arguello was up next, and although Forster guessed correctly and dove to his right, Arguello's shot was too powerful to be stopped, which meant 2-0 advantage in the shootout.
The third Fusion penalty was closer than the other two but bounced off the crossbar. With only five penalties allowed, just one more successful AFC attempt would seal the game.
It turned out the wait was shot-lived as de Lange stepped up to take the third penalty. Again, Forster guessed the right direction, but de Lange's kick was low and true — slotted perfectly into the bottom right corner.
"My teammates made it very easy for me," de Lange said. "They scored and our goalkeeper intimidated the other team enough to make them miss. It was up to me to finish the job, and I'm glad that I was able to do it. Coach Dale (Parker) told us 'focus on your technique. Everything else is outside of your control, just hit the ball and score.'"
The home team bench and crowded stands exploded into cheers as de Lange wheeled away to embrace Agnew before their teammates swamped the two along with fans who rushed the field.
Parker revealed that the shootout hero was nearly substituted beforehand, saying, "Kevin (de Lange) was actually one of the players we were contemplating bringing out during overtime — I'm glad we didn't."
As a result of their win, the Sasquatches have advanced into the second round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, where fully-professional teams enter the bracket. Appalachian have drawn Charlotte Independence for the next match, who are based in Charlotte and play in the USL League One. That game will be played on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. in the Sportsplex at Matthews.
Parker beseeched the Boone populace to join App FC in Matthews for the next round of the US Open.
"Come on down. Our crowd gets us over the line in games like tonight. When people ask me about this experience here at Ted Mack, I tell them there's just nothing like it. And if we can take some of that out to Charlotte then that will certainly help us," Parker said.
