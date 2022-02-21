The eighth grade boys ACMS Bulldogs defeated Wilkes Central on Feb. 10 in the BRAC conference championship, 44-40.

Wilkes Central was undefeated during regular conference season and the conference tournament so this is the only game they lost.

This is the first time in over 20 years that the Middle School has won the conference tournament in boys basketball.

Game Stats:

Bryce Peters- 17 points

Trent Sheets - 11 points

Jordan Tibbs - 4 points

Cole Treva - 4 points

Brody Eller- 4 points

Mark Mcneill - 4 points

Jordan Tibbs and Cole Treva were named on the All Conference Team and Bryce Peters was named All Conference MVP.

ACMS would like to send a special thanks goes to Coach Dwayne Farmer and Assistant Coach Damon Eller.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.