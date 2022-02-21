The eighth grade boys ACMS Bulldogs defeated Wilkes Central on Feb. 10 in the BRAC conference championship, 44-40.
Wilkes Central was undefeated during regular conference season and the conference tournament so this is the only game they lost.
This is the first time in over 20 years that the Middle School has won the conference tournament in boys basketball.
Game Stats:
Bryce Peters- 17 points
Trent Sheets - 11 points
Jordan Tibbs - 4 points
Cole Treva - 4 points
Brody Eller- 4 points
Mark Mcneill - 4 points
Jordan Tibbs and Cole Treva were named on the All Conference Team and Bryce Peters was named All Conference MVP.
ACMS would like to send a special thanks goes to Coach Dwayne Farmer and Assistant Coach Damon Eller.
