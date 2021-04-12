WEST JEFFERSON — The first round of the NCHSAA playoff brackets has been finalized as the Huskies prepare to face off against Oak Grove.
Following their 27-20 win against the Starmount Rams on April 9, the Huskies will take home field advantage and the first playoff game will be held at Ashe County High School.
The game will take place at ACHS on April 16. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.
