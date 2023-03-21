WEST JEFFERSON — Matthew Greer, a former football standout at Ashe County High School, was one of many student athletes in Ashe County that remember taking the field with former coach and teacher Tom Roberts.
Roberts, or “T.R.” as many people came to know him as, unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 13, leaving behind his wife, Tammy, two children, Meghann and Preston, and two grandchildren.
It is impossible to count the number of students and athletes that Roberts mentored through his time at Beaver Creek High School and at Ashe County High School, up until his retirement after 40 years of teaching. For Greer, finding a special way to pay tribute to Roberts was something he had thought about for a little while soon after he heard the news of his death.
“I was thinking of a way to honor him and his legacy, and I had the idea that the football stadium does not have a name itself, and I thought that Tom Roberts Stadium or T.R. Field would be suitable for that. I reached out to his daughter Meghann and daughter-in-law Madi and ran it by them. They were super excited about it and after chatting with the family, they thought it was a good idea so we just ran with it,” Greer said.
Greer started an online petition through change.org and the number of people that signed it started adding up quickly. As of March 20, a total of 3,217 people have signed the online petition. The petition can be found at https://tinyurl.com/28myc2yn.
“We’re hoping to get about 5,000 people to sign it. The outreach from the public has been well-received and I think everybody has a good story to tell about T.R. and knew who he was,” Greer said.
Greer said his next step will be to reach out to the school board to get on the agenda in the near future to share the petition and try to make this stadium naming become a reality.
“I learned a lot of life lessons from T.R. and from being on the football field with him. The attitude and the energy he brought to the football field, on days it was slow, he was always the one to pick everybody up and make sure we were playing at a high level,” Greer recalled. “I think this will be the best way to have his name on the field. He made a huge impact on the county for a generation and I think this is the best way to honor him with that.”
In the Ashe County Board of Education policy manual, the naming of facilities is covered and was last revised in December of 2014. One of the criteria states “the name may be in honor or memory of an individual who has helped students in this school district succeed through financial contributions or educational leadership.” Another criteria states “the name may be that of an educational leader of prominence and reputation beyond the school district; however, priority will be given to the names of educational leaders who have directly or indirectly helped students in this school district to succeed.”
