SALISBURY - The Catawba College mens’s basketball team officially punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II Southeast Region Championship when they brought home the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Championship on March 5.
One of the members of the coaching staff at Catawba is former Ashe County High School standout athlete and varsity basketball assistant coach Daniel Waln. Waln joined the Catawba coaching staff in 2019 and was recently promoted to Associate Head Coach earlier this season.
Prior to coming to Catawba, Waln served as an assistant coach at Coastal Carolina, Lees-McRae College and was also the associate head coach at West Virginia Wesleyan.
This season has been a special one for Catawba. The Indians wrapped up the regular season and conference tournament with a 23-7 overall record, a 15-3 conference record and capped it off with the SAC Tournament title. Junior guard Javeon Jones has averaged14.9 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.6% from three-point territory. Jones was also named SAC Tournament MVP.
Catawba defeated Limestone by a 90-70 score in the quarterfinals of the tournament and followed that up with an 84-73 win over Tusculum in the semifinals. The championship game was all Indians as they blew out UVA-Wise 101-69. Catawba will head into the NCAA Tournament with a 9-2 record in the team’s previous 11 games.
Catawba received the #5 seed in the Southeast Region with all regional games being played in Augusta, Georgia.
