MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. - A total of 722 of the nation’s elite girls and boys high school basketball players have been nominated for the chance to shine on one of basketball’s elite stages: the McDonald’s All American Games. This includes four athletes from Oak Hill Academy – who follow in the footsteps of legendary players who have given their all on the court – the culmination of hard work and determination spanning many years to become one of basketball’s best.
Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based upon this criteria. The local players from Oak Hill Academy nominated for the chance to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games are:
Joshua Holloway, Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (boys team nominee)
Drayton Jones, Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (boys team nominee)
Elijah Mitchell, Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (boys team nominee)
Jeremiah Whitmore, Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (boys team nominee)
The new class of nominees joins a legendary group of athletes who, over four decades, have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation’s premiere showcase – including Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart, and many more of your favorite hoopers.
A complete list of 2023 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.
