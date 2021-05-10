WEST JEFFERSON — On May 6, the Ashe County High School girls tennis team defeated Wilkes Central in a knock-out 9-0. After two matches were postponed on May 4 and 5 due to inclement weather, the Huskies held their undefeated title.
To begin the match, the six senior girls faced off against the Eagles in singles.
Top seed Elizabeth Wallace played R. Cearly. The visiting Eagle played to her best, giving Wallace a chance to enhance her game, winning the first set 6-1. She then went on to win the second set 6-0.
Second seed Molly Rupard squared off against I. Curry. Rupard gave Curry a run for her place as she dominated the first set 6-0. In the second set, Curry got a winning game, but it was not enough to shake Rupard, who won 6-1.
Ashley Dollar played Wilkes Central’s third seed C. Vasquez. Dollar got shaken in the first set as Vasquez came only two wins short, 6-4. Dollar stepped up her game in the second set, beating Vasquez by four, 6-2.
On the fourth court was Sebrina Brooks and visiting Eagle C. Langston. Brooks triumphed greatly in both of her sets, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Fifth seed Leigh McKenzie followed suit in her match against M. Black. She also won 6-0, 6-0.
To round out singles, Hannah York defeated her opponent B. Hemric, also 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles began with Wallace and Dollar teaming up against Cearly and Curry. The senior girls had a battling match as both teams struggled to keep up with one another. The Huskies finally defeated the Eagles 8-5.
Rupard and Brooks played doubles against Vasquez and Langston. The visiting team got two wins on the Huskies, but they were not enough to take the win. Rupard and Brooks won 8-2.
Ending the match was McKenzie and York who played Black and Hemric. The fifth and sixth seed girls easily took victory in the doubles match, winning 8-0.
The ACHS girls tennis team is currently placed second in the MVAC 1A/2A conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.