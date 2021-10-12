WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Lady Huskies varsity volleyball team asserted their advantage and controlled its match on Oct. 11, demolishing the Freedom Patriots in a 3-0 win.
The Huskies (3-5) took to their home court in a contest with Freedom (0-8) and used all of their strengths to control the court.
The first set was close for the battling teams, with Ashe winning only by two points, 25-23. Ace Paige Overcash easily sent the ball down hard to the ground, using her height to her advantage as she reached for the ball.
In the second set, the Huskies won by a landslide, Overcash once again sending hard spikes down to the ground which were too strong for her Patriot opponents. Huskies Adeline Bowers, Kirklyn Hudler and Emmi Cheek started a rally by going for the ball no matter the obstacles, the ball never reaching the ground.
The third and final set saw a 25-11 win, the crowd cheering on the home team in victory and praise.
The girls will head to South Caldwell on Oct. 13, with JV beginning at 4:30 p.m. and varsity starting at 6 p.m.
