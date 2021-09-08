WEST JEFFERSON — As the girls golf team heads up into the Northwestern 3A/4A conference, they face fierce competition as they took defeat in 9 home rounds of golf.
On Sept. 7, ACHS hosted the match at Mountain Aire Golf Course, competing against Watauga, Alexander Central, Hibriten, South Caldwell and Freedom.
Hibriten took home the gold on the course, coming to a final total of 141. Virginia Anders lead the team with a score of 44.
Alexander Central placed second with a score of 150, led by Parker Matlock with 43.
South Caldwell took third with 158, Rylee Farr leading the team with 46.
Watauga came in fourth with 161, led by Emma Critcher at 50 and Ashe came last with 167, with Addie Shaw taking 54. Freedom did not place due to lack of players.
The girls golf team has also seen a change in coaching, now headed by former basketball coach Nathan Colvard.
For the next match, the team will head to Brushy Mountain Golf Club on Sept. 14, beginning at 3 p.m.
