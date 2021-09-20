LENOIR — As the girls golf team went into their second conference match at Cedar Rock Country Club, they fell just a hair short of their competitors.
On Sept. 14, the girls headed to Lenoir for a match against Hibriten, Alexander Central, Freedom, Watauga and South Caldwell.
Standings are as follows from first to last; Hibriten, Alexander Central, Watauga, South Caldwell and Ashe County. Freedom did not place due to lack of players.
Hibriten's Trinity White led the team with a solo score of 39. Parker Matlock from Alexander Central led her team with a score of 45. Watauga's Bethany Critcher and Emma Barr tied at 52. Lana McCall led South Caldwell with 47. Ashe's Addie Shaw led the Huskies with 49.
The next golf match will take place at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville at 3 p.m.
