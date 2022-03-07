WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls soccer team is off to a strong start this non-conference season as they secured a 4-2 win against Avery on March 3.
The contest got off to a rough start for the Huskies, with Avery finding themselves swiftly kicking the ball into the goal only a few minutes into play.
However, the Huskies got back on track after answering the Vikings’ tally and set in a goal during the first half of play.
In the second half, Avery managed one more goal, but it wasn’t enough as Ashe scored a pair itself. Scorers for the game were Maylee Blevins, Jayden Jones and Jezik Martin, who scored two and was also named the player of the game.
The Huskies will travel to Surry Central on Thursday, March 10.
