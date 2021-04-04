WILKESBORO — After a winning streak consisting of five games, the Ashe County High School girls soccer team came face to face with the Wilkes Central Eagles, bringing home a devastating mercy rule, 9-0.
After coming neck and neck with the Eagles for first place in the MVAC conference, the Huskies now drop to second as the season reaches its midpoint.
Presenting the same strength in a previous 9-0 win against the East Wilkes Cardinals, the Huskies could not keep up with the undefeated Eagles, finding themselves mercy ruled in the second half.
Sophomore Aubre Lovell said it was the hardest team they’ve played this season.
“It was good to see them. Next time we’ll be ready and hopefully, we’ll get them,” said Lovell.
The girls soccer team has reached the center point of their season, playing all but one team thus far.
Their next game will be at West Wilkes High School on April 6 at 5:15 p.m.
