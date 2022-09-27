WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday, Sept. 26, the ACHS girls' tennis team hosted Hibriten for their final home match of the season, bringing in a 6-3 win, following a 6-3 loss against Alexander Central.
Ashe (5-2) demolished the Hibriten Panthers (3-5) and will now look towards their final three matches of the season. They will head to Freedom on Sept. 28, followed by South Caldwell on Oct. 3 and Watauga on Oct. 5. The first round of the 3A West Regional Tournament will take place in Hickory on Oct. 21.
Singles
Claira Corley played on the first court, losing her first set 7-5 and winning her second 7-5. In the tie breaker, Hibriten came out on top with a 10-8 win.
Addison Dollar defeated Charlotte Gardner, 6-4 and 6-0.
On the third court, Julia Herman was defeated by Paige Grimbeek in a 6-4 and 6-1 match.
Maleah Lovell overcame her opponent, Nichole Gonzaloz, with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Fifth seed Ali Eller followed suit against Hibriten's Emma Brown, 6-0, 6-0.
Bailey Richardson took victory, 6-0, 6-0 against Makayla Huffman.
Doubles
Dollar and Herman won their doubles match against Natalie Jones and Gardner, 8-4.
Corley and Lovell teamed up against Gonzaloz and Brown, winning 8-1.
Eller and Richardson found defeat against Rilee Conrad and Grimbreek, 9-7.
