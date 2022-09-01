WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls tennis team hosted their first conference match on Wednesday, Aug. 31 against Alexander Central.
The team, now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference, secured their first regular conference victory in a 6-3 win against the Cougars (2-3). This comes after defeating West Wilkes 9-0, Starmount 9-0 and Avery 9-0. Their only loss thus far was against East Wilkes where they lost 6-3.
Singles
Top seed Claira Corley competed against a tough opponent, Alexander Central's Emmy Rogers. In the first set, Corley beat out Rogers 7-5, but lost the second set 6-0. In the tiebreaker, Corley was defeated 11-9, giving Alexander Central a win.
Second seed Addison Dollar took on Cougar Taylor Sharpe and, like Corley, took a first set win of 7-5. In the second set, Sharpe took victory with a 7-5 win an went on to win the tiebreaker, 10-6.
On the third court, Julia Herman was able to gain the first Ashe win against Hannah Kilby with a 6-4 and a 6-2 match.
Maleah Lovell, fourth seed, followed suit with an astounding 6-0,6-0 win against Alexander Central's Alaina Peterson.
Olivia Glover battled against Ella Deal, winning her match 6-2, 6-2.
Sixth seed Ali Eller tied both sets with Adi Eckard 6-6. In their rematch, Eller came out on top with a 7-1 and 7-2 win.
Doubles
In doubles, Dollar and Herman squared off against Rogers and Sharpe, taking defeat from Alexander Central, 8-2.
Corley and Lovell beat out Kilby and Peterson with an 8-0 win.
Finally, Glover and Eller took on Deal and Eckard, competing in a tough match, but ultimately coming out on top 8-6.
The Huskies will take on Avery on Sept. 1 followed by their second conference match against hibriten on Sept. 7.
