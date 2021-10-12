WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls tennis team hosted their final conference match on Oct. 6 against the Watauga Pioneers, falling short with uncompleted matches due to inclement weather.
First seed Claira Corley went up against Pioneer Jillian Russert. The first set was an Ashe loss 6-0 and the second set went unfinished due to rain, 4-2.
Second seed Julia Herman squared off against Sienna Davidson, losing both 6-0.
Zada Little came up short to Watauga’s Amira Younce, 6-0 in set one and 6-1 in the second.
Maleah Lovell competed against Madison Odgen, losing both sets 6-0.
Ali Eller lost to Ellary Maiden 6-0 and 6-1.
Bailey Richardson then fell to Larisa Muse, 6-0 for both sets.
No doubles were played due to rain.
The team will now compete in conference tournament action during the week of Oct. 11.
