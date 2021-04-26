WEST JEFFERSON — On April 20, the Ashe County High School girls tennis team, lead by head coach Judy Moser-Smith, squared up in a scrimmage against Alexander Central, creating momentum for the upcoming season.
In singles, many ACHS girls experienced tough competition from the 4A school, many finding themselves in tie-breaker territory.
First seed for the scrimmage was senior Ashley Dollar, losing her first set 6-4 and winning the second 6-1. In the tie-breaker, Dollar came out victorious 10-7, setting the stage for future season matches.
Second was Sebrina Brooks, finding herself in a long-running match against her opponent as both continued to match each other’s pace. Brooks lost her first set 6-3 and won her second 8-6. The tie-breaker ended in defeat for Ashe, Alexander Central coming out 10-7.
Senior Molly Rupard stayed fierce in her match, winning by two in her first set 8-6 and dominating in her second 6-1.
Hanna York had the highest score, 6-0 in the first set and 6-1 in the second. York went on to a blow-out win with Rupard in their doubles, 8-0 against Skinner and Martin from Alexander.
Fifth seed was Autumn Blackburn, also finding herself in a lengthy match as her opponent matched up to the stamina. Blackburn won both sets 6-4.
To round out singles, Leigh McKenzie trumped her opponent 6-1 in both sets.
Only two doubles were played due to time restraint, York and Rupard finishing first and Zada Little teaming up with Julia Herman to triumph 8-5.
The first ACHS girls tennis match will take place on April 29 on their home court against Elkin. The match is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
