The Ashe County High School girls tennis team is continuing to make their mark this conference season as they dominate in their matches, winning 9-0 and 7-2 in home and away matches the week of May 10.
On May 10, the girls hosted a home match against the Starmount Rams, winning effortlessly 9-0.
Singles matches were a blow-out for all top six players, none seeing more than a three game gain from their opponent.
Top seed senior Elizabeth Wallace took victory in her singles, winning 6-0 and 6-1 against Starmount’s Caroline Wood.
Molly Rupard, second seed, took victory against Camryn Shore. Rupard won 6-3 in her first set and 6-2 in her second.
The third court saw Ashe’s Ashley Dollar and Starmount’s Anna Serrano. Dollar defeated Serrano in both sets, 6-2 each.
Sebrina Brooks saw a 6-0, 6-1 win against Aclan Lakey, setting up a perfect win for her 18th birthday.
Fifth seed Leigh McKenzie saw a slight gain in her first set against Mattie Tavano, winning by four, 6-2. In the second set, McKenzie knocked out her Starmount opponent with 6-0.
Finally, Hannah York went up against Tania Lorenzo, gaining a perfect 6-0 score for both sets.
Doubles began with Wallace and Dollar teaming up against Wood and Shore. The two Starmount opponents shook up Ashe’s first and third seed, winning two games, but the Huskies fought hard and won 8-2.
Rupard and Brooks went up against Serrano and Lakey, easily beating them 8-0.
To end the match, McKenzie and York defeated Tavano and Lorenzo 8-0.
On May 13, the girls traveled two West Wilkes High School where a new lineup took place.
Due to McKenzie’s absence, York was pushed up to fifth seed and Braylin Miller stepped onto the court in sixth.
Wallace singled up with West Wilkes’ Lizzie Church, finishing 6-1, 6-0.
Rupard went up against opponent Paige Phillips, winning 6-3 in her first set and losing greatly in her second, 6-1. The tie breaker went long as both players strove to the best of their abilities, but Rupard came out victorious 10-5.
Third seed Dollar put up a fight against Kendall Stanley, barely winning her first set 7-5. In her second set, Dollar went for a long ball, unfortunately falling and forfeiting with a knee and chin injury.
Brooks took a great win against Kaitlyn Wayne, 6-0 in both sets.
York stepped up to fifth seed against Sidney Church. She won 6-1 in both her sets.
Newly established sixth seed Miller also put up a strong fight against Ivy Bledsoe, winning 6-3 and 6-2.
Doubles kicked-off with Wallace and Rupard against Phillips and Stanley. The match went on for a while, ending second to last and resulting in a loss for Ashe, 8-6.
Brooks and Miller teamed up for their doubles match, lasting nearly two hours. The match went 9-8 and ended in a 9-7 tiebreaker, gaining attention from onlookers as the seniors played their hearts out.
Finally, York and Lauren Edmonson went up against West Wilkes’ Church and Bledsoe and took victory 8-5.
The girls tennis team will host the next home match on May 20 against Alleghany. Serves are set for 4:30 p.m.
