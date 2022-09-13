Girls tennis takes 3-0 in conference season after win against Freedom By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Claira Corley took a 6-1, 6-1 win on Sept. 12 against Freedom. Photo by Chanda Richardson Addison Dollar sends the ball back to her opponent on Sept. 12. Photo by Chanda Richardson Julia Herman sets up a serve on Sept. 12. Photo by Chanda Richardson Maleah Lovell waits for a serve. Photo by Chanda Richardson Fifth seed Olivia Glover brought in a 6-1, 6-2 win on Sept. 12. Photo by Chanda Richardson Ali Eller hits a hard send on Sept. 12. Photo by Chanda Richardson WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls' tennis team hosted Freedom on Monday, Sept. 12 for their third conference game of the season, bringing in an 8-1 win.The Huskies now stand at 3-0 and 7-1 overall. They will look towards their first match against rivals Watauga on Sept. 19 at ACHS, beginning at 4 p.m.SinglesTop seed Claira Corley squared off against Freedom's Ellie Deacon. In the first set, Corley took a 6-1 win, followed by another 6-1 win in the second set.Addison Dollar took to the second court as she battled against Emily Kania. Dollar fought hard, but both sets went to Freedom as she lost 6-4 and 6-3.On the third court, Julia Herman took on Sara B. Succop. The first set ended with 7-6, followed by 7-3 in their rematch. In the second set, Herman took victory with a 6-1 win for Ashe.Maleah Lovell dominated her opponent, Leah Kirksey, on the fourth court with a smashing 6-0, 6-0 win.Olivia Glover won her match 6-1, 6-2 against Zofia Losada.Finally, Ali Eller took on Siashi Xiong, winning 6-0 and 6-3.DoublesDollar and Herman teamed up for doubles against Deacon and Succop, finding an 8-3 win.Corley and Bailey Richardson followed suit with an 8-3 win against Kania and Kirksey.Aubre Lovell teamed up with Maddy May for the final doubles match, taking an 8-1 victory against Lucy Yelton and Losada. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 