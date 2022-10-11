featured Girls tennis takes 7-2 loss against Watauga By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Claira Corley sends the ball back to her opponent on Oct. 5.claira vs. watauga 10/05 Photo by Piper Saunders Addison Dollar calls the ball out on Oct. 5.addison vs. watauga 10/05 Photo by Piper Saunders Julia Herman took a 6-2,6-1 loss against Watauga. Photo by Piper Saunders Olivia Glover sends a serve to her opponent.olivia vs. watauga 10/05 Photo by Piper Saunders Julia Herman sends up a serve on Oct. 5.julia vs. watauga 2 10/05 Photo by Piper Saunders Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOONE — The ACHS girls tennis team traveled to Watauga on Oct. 5 to compete in their final conference match of the season, taking a 7-2 loss against the Pioneers.The Huskies (6-4) now rank second in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference, just behind Watauga (10-0).SinglesTop seed Claira Corely took on Pioneer Madison Ogden, losing her first set 7-6 (7-2). Corley then lost her second set 6-3.Freshman Addison Dollar lost her match, 6-0, 6-1 to Sienna Davidson.Third seed Julia Herman squared off against Amira Younce, losing the first set 6-2 and the second 6-1.Maleah Lovell took to the fourth court against Alaina Muse, losing 7-5 and 6-2.Olivia Glover stepped back onto the court after an injury, losing to Laurel West, 6-3, 6-1.Ali Eller was able to gain Ashe their first win against Madeline Hays, winning 6-4 and 6-1DoublesCorley and Herman lost 8-2 against Ogden and Younce.Dollar and Lovell secured Ashe’s second win against Hays and Serena Jewell-Miller, 8-0.Eller and Bailey Richardson teamed up against Macayla Kanoy and Katie Harrison, losing 8-3. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Julia Herman Sport Addison Dollar Win Ali Eller Maleah Lovell Corley Amira Younce Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Creston man charged with starting fire at Big Laurel Church of Christ Royalty takes the field during ACHS Homecoming Warrensville man arrested with over 20 packets containing fentanyl Ashe County arrest reports Ashe County health inspections Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
