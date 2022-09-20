Girls tennis takes 8-1 loss against Watauga By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Claira Corely sends the ball back to her opponent on Sept. 19. Photo by Chanda Richardson Addison Dollar sends a serve to her Watauga competitor. Photo by Chanda Richardson Third seed Julia Herman sets up a serve on Sept. 19. Photo by Chanda Richardson Maleah Lovell runs for the ball on Sept. 19. Photo by Chanda Richardson Ali Eller hits the oncoming serve against Watauga. Photo by Chanda Richardson Bailey Richardson sends the ball back. Photo by Chanda Richardson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday, Sept. 19, the Ashe County High School girls tennis team hosted a conference match against Watauga, taking defeat, 8-1.The Huskies are now 4-1 in the conference and 8-2 overall, falling just behind Watauga who is 5-0 in conference and 8-1 overall.SinglesTop seed Claira Corley took to the court against Watauga’s Sienna Davidson, losing her first set 6-0 and second set 6-1.Addison Dollar squared off against Madison Ogden, falling 6-1 and 6-3.On the third court, Julia Herman lost to Larisa Muse, 6-2 and 6-2.Maleah Lovell was defeated by Watauga’s Alaina Muse, losing her sets 6-4 and 6-3.Ali Eller geared up on the fifth court, fighting hard against Laurel West, but ultimately losing 6-2 and 6-4.Finally, Bailey Richardson manned the sixth court, taking Eller’s place as sixth seed after previous fifth seed Olivia Glover took an injury during a previous match.Richardson played against Abbi Shuman, losing 6-2 and 6-3.DoublesDollar and Herman teamed up against Muse and Macayla Kanoy, losing 9-7.Corley and Lovell got Ashe their lone win against Madeline Hays and Katie Harrison, winning 8-1.Ellie Cable and Eller competed against Fiona Russell and Kennedy Moore, losing 8-7 during the first round and 7-3 in the tiebreaker.The ACHS girls tennis team will look towards their next match on Sept. 21 at Alexander Central. Tags: Ali Eller, Sport, Claira Corley, Addison Dollar, Maleah Lovell, Julia Herman, Alaina Muse, Team, Tennis Ashe Post and Times
