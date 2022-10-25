featured editor's pick Girls tennis takes close loss to North Buncombe in first round of dual team playoffs By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Claira Corley sends up a serve on Oct. 19. Photo by Chanda Richardson Addison Dollar sends the ball back to her North Buncombe opponent. Photo by Chanda Richardson Third seed Julia Herman jumps for the ball on Oct. 19. Photo by Chanda Richardson Maleah Lovell looks towards an oncoming ball. Photo by Chanda Richardson Fifth seed Olivia Glover sends a hard ball back to her opponent. Photo by Chanda Richardson Ali Eller won her singles match against North Buncombe, 6-0, 6-0. Photo by Chanda Richardson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — On Oct. 19, the ACHS girls' tennis team hosted North Buncombe in the first round of the dual team playoffs, taking a loss of 5-4.The Huskies have ended their conference season 6-4, 10-6 overall, standing at second in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference.SinglesClaira Corley was defeated by North Buncombe's Evelyn Merrell, 6-1, 6-1.Second seed Addison Dollar was able to knock out a win in her match against Alixanna Shelton, 6-4 and 6-0.Julia Herman faced off against Kyra Sowell, losing 6-3, 6-4.Fourth seed Maleah Lovell took victory over Olivia Shimansky with a first set win of 7-5 and a second set win of 6-2.Olivia Glover won a hard-fought first set against Sofia Fernandez, 7-6 (7-3), followed by another win in her second set, 6-3.Ali Eller won her match against Greta Erickson, 6-0 for both sets.DoublesDollar and Herman were defeated by Merrell and Anna Svetlov, 8-2.Corley and Lovell lost their doubles match 8-1.Eller and Glover fought hard against Erickson and Fernandez, but lost 9-8 (8-6). Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maleah Lovell Addison Dollar Sport Ali Eller Evelyn Merrell Doubles Claira Corley Team Julia Herman Win Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Man dies at overlook on Grandfather Mountain, investigation ongoing Student arrested after bringing firearm on campus School board candidates share their views on a wide variety of topics Ashe Chamber holds Outrageously Good Customer Service Awards breakfast Ashe County arrest reports Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
