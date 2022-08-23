Girls' tennis team makes their mark in 9-0 win against Starmount By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 The ACHS girls tennis team huddle together before they begin their home match on Aug. 22. Photo by Chanda Richardson Top seed Claira Corley sends in the first serve of her match, ultimately winning 6-1, 6-1. Photo by Chanda Richardson Freshman Addison Dollar sends the ball to her Starmount competitor. Photo by Chanda Richardson Third seed Julia Herman took two wins on Aug. 22, 6-0 and 6-1. Photo by Chanda Richardson Maleah Lovell waits for a serve on Aug. 22. Photo by Chanda Richardson Olivia Glover sends the ball back to her opponent. Photo by Chanda Richardson Ali Eller brought in two wins for Ashe, 6-0 and 6-0. Photo by Chanda Richardson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday, Aug 22, the Ashe County High School girls’ tennis team hosted their first home match against Starmount, bringing in a 9-0 win.This year’s top six include senior Claria Corley, freshman Addison Dollar, junior Julia Herman, sophomore Maleah Lovell, junior Olivia Glover and junior Ali Eller.On the first court, Corley took on Starmount’s Abby Moxley. The first set fell into Corley’s hands, 6-1, followed by another 6-1 win in the second set.Dollar made quick moves on the second court, finishing both sets in under half an hour. She went up against Keely Martin and came out victorious, 6-1 and 6-0.The third court consisted of a battle between Herman and opposing Starmount senior Mattie Tavano. The Husky brought in two more wins for Ashe, 6-0 and 6-1.On the fourth court, Maleah Lovell won both sets in a knock-out 6-0, 6-0 against Brenna Bowman.Glover followed suit with a double 6-0 win against Isabel Ferrera.To round out singles, Eller took on Addi Pilcher and knocked out two 6-0 wins.In doubles, Glover and Eller teamed up against Moxley and Martin, finding a Husky win with an 8-3 score.Bailey Richardson and Ellie Cable then squared off against Bowman and Pilcher and won 8-1.On the final court, Ariel Dix and Sarah McClure secured Ashe their 9-0 win as they doubled up against Ferrera and Lisbeidy Sanchez, coming out on top, 8-0.The Huskies will take on Avery County in an away match on Aug. 24, followed by a home match against Alleghany on Aug. 29. Matches are set to begin at 4 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Addison Dollar Olivia Glover Starmount Sport Ali Eller Claria Corley Maleah Lovell Team Ashe County High School Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe County arrest reports Ashe County Early College graduate wins $2,500 PEO STAR Scholarship Routine license checkpoint results in drug arrest A new dawn: Mountain Warrior Renaissance Faire kicks off in Lansing 2 men charged after allegedly defrauding App State out of nearly $2M Latest e-Edition APT Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.