WEST JEFFERSON — On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the ACHS girls tennis team hosted the Freedom Patriots, dominating in an 8-1 win and also saw a switch in top six, giving more Huskies the chance at victory.
To begin singles, top seed Claira Corley went up against Emily Kania, a tough competitor for the Patriots. Corley took defeat in the first set 6-1 and the second set ending in a Freedom win 6-4.
Second seed Julia Herman competed against Ellie Deacon, winning the first 6-3, going into the second with 7-5 and winning the tiebreaker 10-8.
Ali Eller squared off against Freedom's Leah Kirksey, following Herman in the win with 6-4 and 6-2.
Bailey Richardson then went up against Delaney Dellinger, winning both sets in a knock-out 6-0 for each.
Olivia Glover, taking up the fifth court defeated Gabby Velasquez 6-0 and 6-1.
Finally, Aubre Lovell also took to the court her first time this season, bringing in a win against Freedom's Estefani Morales, 6-0 for both sets.
In doubles, Zada Little teamed up with fellow Husky Maleah Lovell to go up against Kania and Deacon, pulling out an 8-6 win. Maddy May and Carlee Richardson got the chance at triumph against Kirksey and Dellinger, winning 8-6 and Laura Aloia and Sarah McClure dominated Velasquez and Morales in an 8-0 set.
The team now stands at (3-7) overall. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, they will host their final conference match against Watauga Pioneers at ACHS beginning at 4 p.m.
