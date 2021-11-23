WEST JEFFERSON — On Nov. 22, the Ashe County High School girls varsity basketball team dominated in a sweeping win against the Wilkes Central Eagles, 60-37.
In the first quarter, the Huskies (1-0) saw a matched energy on the court as the Eagles (0-1) found the net every time Ashe did. With the tip-off being in the Huskies favor, the Eagles made it a mission to make each of their possessions valuable, ending the first quarter in a 12-12 tie.
The second saw improvement for the hustling Huskies as they easily moved ahead of Wilkes Central as Morgan Phipps stole the ball a number of times from her opponents. The score was 29-17 Ashe at the half.
In the third, Ashe lengthened their lead to 45-28 as the Jones twins added points to the board, working with their fellow teammates to get to the basket.
In the end, Ashe came out on top with their first non-conference win, 60-27.
Game Points
Jordan Jones — 15
Jayden Jones — 10
Macie Miller — 8 points
Morgan Phipps — 7 points
Skyler Vannoy — 6 points
Paige Overcash — 4 points
Gwyneth Wood — 4 points
Chloe Hamm — 3 points
Kirklyn Hudler — 2 points
Katie Woods — 1 point
The girls will travel to West Wilkes on Nov. 24 for a non-conference game beginning at 6:30 p.m.
