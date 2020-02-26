WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School wrestler Jaron Greer left Greensboro and the NCHSAA 2020 Individual Wrestling Tournament with a silver medal in the 220 weight class for the 2A division, putting the finishing touches on the Ashe wrestling season.
In the first round, Greer went up against West Craven’s Bryce McKeel, winning after three-and-a-half minutes. Greer defeated Christian Hanson, of East Davidson, via fall after 28 seconds in the championship quarterfinals. He then beat North Lenoir’s Elijah Swinson, again by fall, in just under four minutes for a spot in the tournament finals.
In the end, Greer was stopped by Mount Pleasant’s Chase Crayton in a sudden victory match. The junior finished his season with a 47-3 record.
Greer was the only Ashe wrestler to feature in the state tournament. As a team, the Huskies advanced to the 2A West Regionals on Feb. 14 after finishing second in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. The Huskies finished eleventh out of 26 teams with 52 points.
