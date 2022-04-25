WEST JEFFERSON — ACHS senior Gwyneth Wood has signed a letter of intent to play softball for Salem College.
On April 20, Wood signed her intent in front of family, coaches and friends.
Wood was accepted for enrollment for the 2022 fall semester at Salem College. Salem is a D3 school that is coached by Kierston Garner who has also played for Salem College. Salem College is located in Winston Salem, N.C., and competes in the USA South Conference, which includes Pfeiffer University, Brevard College, Averett University, Greensboro College and William Peace University.
Wood has played softball for four years and has been a starter for three years. At this time, she is also one of four captains for the ACHS softball team.
Wood’s stats are:
Batting Average.
2020: .364
2021: .375
2022: .312
Fielding percentage Average.
2020: 1.000
2021: 1.000 with 110 chances to make an error
2022: .947 with 76 total chances to make an error
Along with softball, Wood has also participated in volleyball and basketball during her time at ACHS. In 2020, she joined the Surry Smack travel softball team, coached by Travis Bullin.
Assistant Coach Sarah Houck said, “It has been a privilege getting to coach Gwyneth this year and to watch her grow over the past few years. She will do great things at Salem academically and athletically.”
“As a former teammate and now coach, I am excited for her to continue her softball and academic career at Salem. I have enjoyed watching her grow as a athlete and as a person the last four years. Salem is gaining a great student athlete. I expect great things in Gwyneth’s future endeavors. Congrats ‘G,’” said Assistant Coach Savannah Grogan.
Wood is the daughter of Justin and Monica Wood of Clifton. In addition to softball, she plans on majoring in Elementary Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.