WEST JEFFERSON - The 27th annual Carl and Pearl Hagel Memorial Golf Tournament will welcome golfers from all around the area to Mountain Aire Golf Club in West Jefferson on Saturday, May 6.
The NEST Alliance will once again be the beneficiary for the Carl and Pearl Hagel Annual Memorial Golf Tournament. The format will be Captain’s Choice with mulligans and red tees available. The tournament is a shotgun start format and will be at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Entry fee is $100 per player which includes green fee, cart fee and lunch. Hole-in-One prizes will be sponsored by Randy Marion Ford.
The NEST Alliance is a local nonprofit faith-based organization that has reached out through ongoing programs and resources to help meet needs of children and families in Ashe County for the past 13 years. It is a 100% volunteer organization and is supported through fundraisers and donations.
Those who do not wish to play in the tournament can still support The NEST Alliance through donations. All donations can me made to The NEST Alliance at PO Box 684, West Jefferson, NC 28694. They may also be made online at www.thenestalliance.org.
Tournament sponsorships are available for $500 and team sponsorships are $400. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100, and each sponsor will receive recognition for these sponsorships. For sponsorship or registration information, please call Autumn Cline at (828) 499-0601 or Michelle Dix at (919) 632-5242.
