WEST JEFFERSON — Hannah York signed with Montreat College on May 28 for tennis. York is the only senior on the girls tennis team to further her career in the sport.
“I’m so happy to continue playing and I’m excited for the future,” said York.
In her time at Montreat, York plans to study Business Administration.
“I hope that my degree sets me up for success in the future and that playing tennis will help me learn life lessons like hard work and dedication,” York said.
She signed at Ashe County High School along with her parents Jennifer and Kevin, Head Coach Judy Moser-Smith, Athletic Director David Koontz and teammates, Braylin Miller, Ashley Dollar, Leigh McKenzie and Autumn Blackburn.
York also made the MVAC all-conference lineup in the 2021-22 conference year.
