GREENSBORO — Ashe County High School has another state champion, as sophomore Josh Hardin finished first at the state competition in the 400-meter dash, running a time of 47.99.
At NC A&T Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro on May 21, Ashe County sent multiple athletes to compete in the state tournament, but Hardin was the only one to come out on top in his event.
Coming into the race, Hardin was the second seed, according to Ashe County head coach Alex Rollins. The coaches thought Hardin had an outside chance to upset Ajani Murdaugh-Wright from Carrboro if Hardin ran “the perfect race.”
“Nothing against Josh, but Ajani looked the part of a college-level sprint athlete,” Rollins said. “Against this young man, I think most people in the stands thought they knew how this race was going to shake out.”
The race started out as most predicted, with Murdaugh-Wright jumping out to an early lead. The rest of the field followed the Carrboro runner for the first half of the event. However, by the final turn, the tides began to turn.
“Coming up the front stretch, (Hardin) really settled into his running form and relaxed, whereas the other athletes showed visible signs of tightening up near the end,” Rollins said. “With about 40 meters remaining, Josh, Ajani and Jaleel (Mclaughlin) from Forest Hills were running almost side-by-side. In the final 10 meters or so, it became evident that Josh was much more composed and looked relatively relaxed as (he) crossed the finish line, running an eye-popping 47.99 seconds.”
Not only did Hardin place first in the state, his time also automatically qualified him for the New Balance National Outdoor Track and Field meet set for June 15-17.
“This is quite an honor, as athletes from all (over) the country will participate in this North Carolina-based event,” Rollins said.
Rollins added that he was “stoked” that Hardin’s teammates were able to stay after their events to support Hardin and see him take home the championship.
“It was really memorable to see his teammates, parents and us coaches share in his excitement,” Rollins said.
Wilson places fourth
Ashe County’s Carter Wilson entered the state competition as the first seed in the discus event and finished fourth in the tournament.
“Carter Wilson had an awesome day on the discus,” Rollins said. “He might not feel that way after being the number one seed going into the meet and finishing fourth overall, but I really think throwing at this level and the experience he gleaned from the day will help him to grow in the offseason and mature into the dominant discus thrower in North Carolina next year.”
Rollins said Wilson showed maturity after falling behind early. Wilson would foul his first two throws, making his third toss critical. Needing to throw around 125 feet to advance to the finals, Wilson threw a 133-foot bomb to qualify for the finals.
“I know watching him, he had to be super nervous while entering the ring with potentially one throw remaining,” Rollins said. “I was really proud of how he was able to compose himself.”
Wilson fouled his fourth and sixth throw of the day, but his fifth toss of 151 feet 3 inches was good enough to snag the fourth spot at the state competition.
“I know losing stings, but no one should feel badly finishing fourth in the state in an event,” Rollins said. “We’re already looking ahead to next year and have high hopes for him.”
Wilson also placed ninth in the shot put, throwing a distance of 45 feet 10 inches.
Baker breaks
school record
In the 1600-meter race, junior Tafton Baker of ACHS finished eighth while breaking his own school record. Baker ran a 4:29.72 in the race.
“His goal going into the race was to break 4:30, and he did exactly that,” Rollins said. “It was an exciting race to watch, as the entire running field was stacked.”
Rollins added that, in the past, Baker’s time would have placed him in the top-three, but this year’s field was much better than previous runners.
Hardin trimmed 13 seconds over the course of this season. When he returns for his senior year, if he can even shave 10 seconds, he might be in contention for standing on a podium, according to Rollins.
“Tafton is what I call a ‘gut runner,’” Rollins said. “He works and trains so hard. His success comes from sheer determination and grit. We love to watch him work out there. It’s cool to see a young man with such heart experience so much success.”
Other Ashe
County athletes
Ashe County also had competitors in the boys and girls high jump, the boys 4x400 relay and the girls 4x800 relay.
Bella Potter placed 15th in the girls high jump, leaping 4 feet 6 inches, while Grady Rector placed 13th in the boys high jump with a best of 5 feet 10 inches.
The boys 4x400 relay team finished 12th with a time of 3:36.01. That team included Jason Durr, Wesley Waddell, David Roten and Josh Hardin.
Mahaley Cronk, Olivia Randolph, Malorie Eller and Zoe Schell of the girls 4x800 relay team finished ninth with a time of 10:40.07.
Final thoughts
Rollins said that, on the way back to Ashe County, he and another coach discussed how they felt about the 2018 spring track season. He said that it was a fantastic season and complimented the athletes for their hard work.
“Our athletes seem to buy into what we’re all trying to do for them and as a team, and I suppose this is why they work really hard for us and for themselves,” Rollins said. “It’s always fun to see how much they have progressed over three months of ‘spring weather.’ Every athlete has improved on his/her times and distances, which speaks highly of their work ethic and dedication to our sport.”
