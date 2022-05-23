featured Hartsoe takes home the gold, girls run in final two heats at state championships By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email May 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Emily Hartsoe was crowned state champion for both shot put and discus. Photo courtesy of Ashe County High School Emily Hartsoe takes to the podium as she is crowned winner of the shot put event. Photo courtesy of Ashe County High School Emily Hartsoe also took first place in discus. Photo courtesy of Ashe County High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENSBORO — On Friday, May 20, six girls from the ACHS Track & Field team traveled to the NC A&T Irwin Belk Track to compete in the NCHSAA 3A State Championship.The event was a big win for sophomore Emily Hartsoe as she placed first in both shot put and discus, which makes Hartsoe a four time state champion. Hartsoe's results for shot put was 37-02.50 and her results for discus were 136.08.00.In the girls 300-meter hurdles, Ashe's Emmi Cheek placed sixth with a final time of 47.36.Katlyn French, Cheek, Jezik Martin and Allie Blevins ran the girls 4x100 and came in 15th with a time of 52.18.French, Cheek, Martin and Alexis Rollins then ran in the girls 4x200 and came in 14th with a final time of 1:51.24.Out of over 50 teams, Ashe placed eighth overall in the girls category with a final score of 23. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Emily Hartsoe Emmi Cheek Sport Athletics Championship Jezik Martin Katlyn French Discus Shot Put Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe County unofficial voting results: Howell wins sheriff’s race Fleetwood home destroyed by fire Saturday night, multiple agencies respond Alice Greer Benefit Golf Tournament happening May 21 at Mountain Aire Golf Club Ashe Chamber of Commerce welcomes Watson HOME to downtown West Jefferson Five deaths added to the COVID-19 death count in Ashe since previous update Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
