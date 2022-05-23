GREENSBORO — On Friday, May 20, six girls from the ACHS Track & Field team traveled to the NC A&T Irwin Belk Track to compete in the NCHSAA 3A State Championship.

The event was a big win for sophomore Emily Hartsoe as she placed first in both shot put and discus, which makes Hartsoe a four time state champion. 

Hartsoe's results for shot put was 37-02.50 and her results for discus were 136.08.00.

In the girls 300-meter hurdles, Ashe's Emmi Cheek placed sixth with a final time of 47.36.

Katlyn French, Cheek, Jezik Martin and Allie Blevins ran the girls 4x100 and came in 15th with a time of 52.18.

French, Cheek, Martin and Alexis Rollins then ran in the girls 4x200 and came in 14th with a final time of 1:51.24.

Out of over 50 teams, Ashe placed eighth overall in the girls category with a final score of 23.

