BOONE – Are you interested in playing soccer? High Country Soccer Association is accepting registrations for youth players ages U6-U10 for the fall season. The U6, U8, and U10 Academy programs are designed to teach kids the fundamentals of soccer and prepare them for travel soccer.
All Academy Soccer programs will be held at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Brookshire Road in Boone. Each team will be assigned a licensed, paid coach. HCSA, which opened in 1986, offers soccer training to youth ranging from U6 to U18 and competes in the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association. HCSA also operates adult leagues and winter futsal youth training and summer camps. In all, HCSA has more than 600 youth players and more than 300 adult players from Avery, Ashe, Caldwell, Wilkes, and Watauga counties.
2022 Fall Academy Fees
- U6 Academy: $75, 2 session per week, 6-week program, begins 9/6
- U8 Academy: $125, 3 sessions per week, 8-week program, begins 9/6
- U10 Academy: $205, 3 sessions per week, 10-week program, begins 8/22
U6 Academy is an age-appropriate, basic introduction to the game of soccer. It is a six-week program consisting of a weekly 75-minute session. Practices are offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays (or Sat. morning). Sneakers or soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 3 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins Sept. 6.
U8 Academy is soccer with philosophy and curriculum taught by professional licensed coaches. It is an eight-week program consisting of weekly practices on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and a weekly in-house game on Fridays. Soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 3 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins September 6.
U10 Academy soccer with philosophy and curriculum taught by professional licensed coaches, and an introduction to travel soccer. It is a 10-week program consisting of practice on Mondays and Wednesdays, and a weekly house match on Fridays (or Sat. morning). There will also be Academy matches against similar Academy teams from near-by clubs in our region (limited travel, with the opt-out option to play mostly Saturdays). Practice begins August 22.
For more information or to register your child in HCSA Academy or Challenge Soccer, please visit www.hcsoccer.com or call 828-386-1215.
Other HCSA Fall Programs
- Appalachian Classic Tournament (40-45 teams): Aug. 27 - 28
- Fall Adult League: Dates and times TBD
