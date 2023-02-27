BOONE — Are you interested in playing soccer? High Country Soccer Association is accepting registrations for youth players ages U4 to U15 for the spring 2023 season. The U4, U6, U8 and U10 Academy programs are designed to teach kids the fundamentals of soccer and prepare them for travel soccer.
All Academy Soccer programs will be held at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Brookshire Road in Boone. Each team will be assigned a licensed, paid coach. HCSA, which opened in 1986, offers soccer training to youth ranging from U4 to U19 and competes in the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association. HCSA also operates adult leagues, winter futsal youth training, and summer camps. In all, HCSA has more than 600 youth players and more than 300 adult players from Avery, Ashe, Caldwell, Wilkes, and Watauga counties.
2023 Spring Academy and Challenge Fees
- U4 Happy Feet Academy: $50, 1 sesson (Fridays) per week, 4-week program, begins April 21.
- U6 Academy: $75, 2 session per week, 6-week program, begins March 4.
- U8 Academy: $125, 3 sessions per week, 8-week program, begins March 21.
- U10 Academy: $205, 3 sessions per week, 10-week program, begins March 6.
U4 Academy is a 4-week program consisting of one weekly 30-minute session on Fridays. Sneakers or soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 2 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins April 24.
U6 Academy is a 6-week program consisting of two weekly 45-minute sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sneakers or soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 3 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins March 4.
U8 Academy is an 8-week program consisting of two weekly practices (Tuesday and Thursday) and a weekly house game (Friday). Soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 3 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins March 21.
U10 Academy is a 10-week program consisting of practice twice per week (Monday & Wednesday) and a weekly house match (Fridays). There will also be games against academy teams from clubs in our region of the state (four Saturday mornings) in Statesville - March 25, TBD, Conover - April 22, Boone - May 13.
Other HCSA Upcoming events:
- Adult League spring games start March 8
- Queen of the Mountain Soccer Tournament (Girls), April 29 & 30
- King of the Mountain Soccer Tournament (Boys), May 6 & 7
For more information or to register your child in HCSA Academy or Challenge soccer, please visit www.hcsoccer.com or call (828) 386-1215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.