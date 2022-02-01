WEST JEFFERSON — After a long-awaited postponed game against the Freedom Patriots, the Ashe County High School varsity boys basketball team secured their first conference win, 72-71.
The Huskies (1-4) beat out Freedom (4-2) in an intense game on the ACHS home court.
In the first quarter, the boys set the court on fire from tipoff. Going up against great heights, Ashe used their quick passes, skillful shots and teamwork to jump ahead by one point by the end of the first eight minutes, leading 15-14.
Gaining a small lead in the second, sharp-shooter Jake Grubb set in five shots, one three-pointer and four two-pointers. Aided by teammates Sawyer Eller and Harrison Langdon, the Huskies secured a three point lead, 34-31.
After halftime, the boys continued their quest to win their first game. Six-foot-four junior Austin Grogan set up post under the basket, getting open passes and sinking in shots nearly every play on the Huskies’ court. Though Freedom’s fast passes and quick shots were tough to battle, another three-point lead was taken at the end of the third by Ashe, 54-51.
Gaining nearly 20 points in the final eight minutes, both Ashe and Freedom raised the stakes, with a game of back-and-forth as the scores alternated. After the Patriots led 71-70 with only seconds left, Langdon made a jump shot, the ball sinking into the net for a one-point lead. After regaining possession, Freedom attempted a final buzzer shot, ultimately missing, giving Ashe the narrow victory.
Game Stats:
Jake Grubb — 27 points
Harrison Langdon — 14 points
Sawyer Eller — 13 points
Austin Grogan — 9 points
Grayson Huffman — 5 points
Cohen Richardson — 4 points
After an intense battle, the Huskies will face Freedom again on Feb. 4 in an away game.
