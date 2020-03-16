WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies men's tennis team's home match against West Wilkes Thursday, March 12 was the last action from the school until April 6, but the team finished in style.
Beginning March 9 at home against the Avery Vikings. The Huskies dominated, walking away with a 9-0 shutout. Jake Blevins, Tatum Brown, Gabe Powers and John Perkins all won both sets 6-0, with Jackson Krider and Jackson Keith both winning in two sets as well.
On the doubles side, Brown and Reavis won 8-0, Powers and Perkins won 8-1 and Krider and Keith won 8-4.
Two days later, the Huskies headed to Wilkes Central to take on the Eagles. Again, the Huskies dominated en route to a 9-0 victory.
The win included a combined 79-17 score in singles and a 24-4 in doubles.
The next day, the Huskies beat West Wilkes 9-0, but a cloud hung over the match. Just hours earlier, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced sports across the state would be suspended until at least April 6 beginning Saturday, March 14 amid the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) .
