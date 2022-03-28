WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls soccer team has only one game left before their conference season starts, making their way through non-conference with a 3-2-4 record.
On March 22, the Huskies hosted the Mount Airy Granite Bears, ending up in a 1-1 tie at the final buzzer.
Both Ashe and Mount Airy struggled to get a goal in during the first half with the ball staying in Husky territory for the majority of the 40 minutes. It wasn’t until the second half when both teams found openings to score.
Jezik Martin was the lone scorer for Ashe during the game while Mount Airy’s Lily Morris scored a goal for her team.
On March 24, the Huskies faced off against Surry Central in a home game. While both teams fought hard, the game ended in a 0-0 tie. Goalie Maddy May made a single save in the game, blocking Surry Central from getting on the scoreboard.
“After finishing the majority of our non-conference play, we have been working towards building our own philosophy and style of play that can help us be successful,” said Head Coach Wayne Cable. “The previous results have shown that we are working towards those goals. As we begin our conference play starting next week, we know there are some big schools with big talents that will put us to the test. We will continue to work hard, practice and build and grow each day in hopes to be competitive within the conference.”
The Huskies will take on Mount Airy one last time on Friday, April 1. On Tuesday, April 5, the conference season will begin with an away game against Watauga.
