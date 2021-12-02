WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity boys basketball team set their home court on fire Wednesday, Dec. 1 as they took a nine point win against the West Wilkes Blackhawks, 49-40.
Following a close one-point win at North Wilkes on Nov. 30, 42-41, the Huskies (3-1) are beginning to get their groove as they get closer to the official start of their new conference season.
The Blackhawks (1-3) met the Huskies mid-court in the first quarter, finding advantages as they got a hold of the ball right after tip-off. With Ashe's quick speed, steady hands and skillful shots, the home team lead 13-8 after eight minutes.
In the second quarter, the Huskies continued their lead scoring 13 more points. Ashe's Harrison Langdon set in two three pointers and one two pointer for the end of the first half, allowing the Huskies to have a 10 point lead against the defending Blackhawks, 26-16.
The second half only saw more gains for the hustling Huskies, but in the third quarter, West Wilkes made an attempted comeback, lowering the score gap with each passing minute. Huskies Jake Grubb, Sawyer Eller and Langdon brought the team together for strong defense, not allowing the visitors a chance at the net. With the roar of the crowd and the cheers of support, Ashe came out on top 49-40.
Game Points
Jake Grubb - 20 points
Harrison Langdon - 13 points
Sawyer Eller - 8 points
Eli Lemley - 4 points
Cohen Richardson - 2 points
Wesley Thompson - 2 points
The Huskies will travel to Avery County on Dec. 3 for a non-conference game. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
