MILLERS CREEK — The Ashe County Huskies basketball teams headed to Millers Creek Friday, Jan. 17 to face off with the West Wilkes Blackhawks in Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match-ups. For the Huskies, the games were in the middle of a run of six games in 12 days.
Taking to the court first was the girls basketball team (10-4), who were coming off of a loss to the Wilkes Central Eagles only two days prior. The Huskies immediately ran into the brick wall that was the Blackhawks’ full-court pressing defense. The defensive scheme turned Ashe into a turnover machine, but they were still able to keep the score close until West Wilkes starting draining threes to build a lead.
The Huskies never managed to build up enough momentum to make a run at a come back, eventually falling 51-36.
Head coach Brianna Ashley lamented the team’s lack of intensity and not being able to break through the press, which she put on herself. She added that ultimately, the nails in the coffin were the unforced errors and turnovers from the Huskies.
The final game of the night, the boys basketball team (4-10) faced the MVAC Goliath Blackhawks, the only team unbeaten in conference play. The Huskies kept fighting to keep themselves in the game, but the Blackhawks stood unbeaten for a reason. An unrelenting barrage of three-pointers made their lead continually expand, with Ashe never able to get back into the game once the lead passed the double-digit mark. The Blackhawks kept their in-conference record spotless when the final buzzer declared their 62-45 victory.
Head coach Nathan Colvard said the Huskies did the things they had prepared well, but West Wilkes were just too good of a team to overcome on the road.
The Huskies then headed back to West Jefferson for a match-up with the East Wilkes Cardinals Monday, Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.