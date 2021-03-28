WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe Huskies soccer team took on the East Wilkes Cardinals in an action-packed challenge resulting in a 9-0 win for the Huskies on their own turf.
Both teams exhibited strong ball skills throughout the game, including headers and chest traps to gain or retain possession as they jockeyed for control.
Ashe's (4-0) defense remained secure with younger members of the team battling it out with East Wilkes (0-4) players. Freshmen Abigail Jones and Hayden Lewis and sophomores Morgan Phipps, Aubreana Lovell and Sherry Billings held down the fort.
The Cardinals made several attempts to score when they retained possession of the ball, but all failed to get past the safe hands of Ashe's goalkeeper Sophia Kiser.
During the first half, the Huskies secured a total of 5 goals, with the first and second made by Jernee Ashley.
After several attempts to score by the Huskies, their efforts paid off when the first goal was secured by Ashley 15 minutes into the game. Assisted by a pass from junior Jayden Jones, Ashley fired the ball past the hands of the East Wilkes keeper.
Under two minutes later, Ashley scored a second goal after intercepting a goal kick by East Wilkes' keeper.
Ashe's third goal was kicked in from the top left corner of the field by Ashley after set up passing from sophomore Jezik Martin and senior Claudia Acevedo.
As the first half ticked down, Martin bagged a brace with two goals in two minutes, extending the Huskies' lead.
The Lady Huskies finished the first half strong with a 5-0 lead.
There was no shortage of energy on either side during the second half as the Huskies fought to retain their lead and the Cardinals struggled to keep up.
Ashley kicked off the second half with another goal after being assisted by a pass by Acevedo and quickly advancing the ball down the field.
Ashe's seventh goal of the game was a collaborative effort by Acevedo, Ashley and Phipps. Ashley kicked the ball swiftly towards the goal and there was a scuffle between both team's players with East Wilkes' defense following the ball into the goal. The point went to the Huskies due to a powerful kick by Acevedo toward the goal and a follow-up kick into the goal by Phipps.
With less than 20 minutes left on the clock, Jones made the eighth goal of the evening. Assisted by a pass by Martin, Jones successfully advanced the ball down the field and kicked the ball into the goal which slipped past the hands of East Wilkes' goalie.
The ninth and final goal was made with 19 minutes left on the clock.
After a throw-in by Junior Jordan Jones and a pass by Acevedo to Ashley who swifty kicked it toward the goal. Following up on the kick and ensuring the ball landed against the net were Sophomore Maddy May and Jayden Jones, ending the game with a 9-0 win by the Huskies.
The Huskies are set to take on the Elkin Elks on the road on Tuesday, March 30. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m.
