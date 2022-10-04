WEST JEFFERSON — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Ashe County High School varsity football team hosted the Alexander Central Cougars for their homecoming game, taking a loss of 28-21.
The Huskies (2-4) played a tough game against the Cougars (3-0), but ultimately lost a close game.
In the first quarter, Ashe held the ball first, but Alexander Central retrieved possession quickly. The Cougars made a long run down the field, but a fumbled ball found its way back in to Ashe’s hands. Seeing no gains within the majority of the quarter, Alexander Central fought their way through the end zone with only 47 seconds left, leaving the score 7-0.
The second quarter saw the first touchdown of the night for the Huskies with Matthew Peterson making a three-yard run into the end zone with around nine minutes left. Alexander Central fell behind as the clock ticked down when Ashe’s Colin Estes caught a 16-yard pass from quarterback Blake Peters. The Huskies led 14-7 with three minutes left in the half, but Alexander Central was able to score a touchdown on a 49-yard pass. The score was tied at 14-14.
A game of back-and-forth ensued on the field as the Cougars scored early on in the third on a 16-yard pass. Peterson answered back with a five-yard run into the endzone. However, as the clock dwindled down in the third, Alexander Central made the final lap into the end zone on a nine-yard run.
The fourth quarter saw no gains for either team, leaving Alexander Central with a victory of 28-21.
The Huskies will head to Hibriten on Oct. 7 and will then host Freedom on Oct. 14. Kick-off for both games is set for 7:30 p.m.
