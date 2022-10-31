WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School boys varsity football team hosted long-time rivals the Watauga Pioneers (7-2) on Friday, Oct. 28 for the final conference game of the season. The Pioneers were able to knock out a win against the hosting team, leaving the field with a 56-28 victory.
The Huskies (3-7) will look towards the first round of the state 3A playoffs as the No. 29 seeded team in the West. They will travel to East Lincoln High School, No. 4 seed, on Friday. Nov. 4. Whoever wins that game will then face off against the winner between Tuscola, No. 13 and Forestview, No. 20 on Nov. 13.
In the first quarter, both teams got a quick start on the field, with Watauga scoring only minutes into play. Ashe answered back with their first touchdown after regaining possession with a 71-yard run from Matthew Peterson. Quarterback Blake Peters then threw a two-point conversion to Ian Graybeal, getting the Huskies ahead by one point. Watauga was able to run through the end zone two more times before the buzzer sounded, leading 21-8.
The second quarter saw only one touchdown from the home team. Peterson made a 1-yard run into the end zone and the Huskies trailed 21-14. The Pioneers made two more victory runs in the second, leaving them to lead 35-14.
The third quarter only saw more gains from Watauga with the team rallying two touchdowns. The Pioneers lead 49-14 at the end of the third.
In the final quarter of play, Watauga scored early on, followed by a Husky touchdown from Peterson on a 10-yard pass. Ashe was able to make another lap into the end zone after a 39-yard pass to Peterson. Ryder Phipps caught the two-point conversion from Peters, but it was not enough as Watauga took victory 56-28.
During the game, senior Colin Estes set the school record for catches in a single season. Estes caught nine passes on Oct. 28. In total, he had 78 this season and he did this in three less games than the previous holders.
Ashe stats
Passing
Blake Peters - 224 yards
Rushing
Matthew Peterson - 145 yards
Blake Peters - -5 yards
Receiving
Matthew Peterson - 79 yards
Colin Estes - 60 yards
Ian Graybeal - 40 yards
Tanner Poe - 28 yards
Bridger Fairchild - 12 yards
Ryder Phipps - 5 yards
Tackles
Luke Peterson - 6 tackles, 1 assist
Matthew Peterson - 5 tackles, 6 assists
Bryant Blevins - 5 tackles, 8 assists
Bridger Fairchild - 3 tackles, 1 assist
Manny Olvera - 2 tackles
Dillon Borders - 1 tackle
Colin Estes - 1 tackle
Ryder Phipps - 1 tackle
Mason Armentrout - 1 tackle
Ty Little - 1 tackle
Elijah Langseth - 2 assists
Alex Upchurch - 1 assist
