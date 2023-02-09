WEST JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the ACHS varsity boys basketball team hosted their final home game against the South Caldwell Spartans, securing a 67-52 win.
The Huskies are now 3-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference and currently rank fifth. South Caldwell is even with the Huskies, standing at 3-6 and ranking fourth.
During the first quarter, the Spartans got a lead on the Huskies after scoring a total of 16 points. The Huskies fell behind with 14 points earned on account of two baskets from Jake Grubb, a three-pointer and a free-throw from Harrison Langdon and a three-pointers from both Tanner Poe and Bryce Peters. With a close quarter, the Spartans led 16-14.
The second quarter saw more push from the Huskies as they rallied 20 points, leaving South Caldwell to gain only 12. Grubb knocked-in one of his signature three-pointers and three baskets. Austin Grogan earned himself a pair of baskets, Blake Peters gained a three-pointer and Bryce Peters and Ian Graybeal each secured a two-pointer. Pulling ahead, the Huskies led 34-28 by the end of the first half.
South Caldwell managed to out-shoot Ashe 9-8 in the third quarter. Grubb sunk-in another three-pointer and a basket, Grogan successfully shot two free-throws and Eli Lemley obtained one. The Huskies held a five-point lead at the end of the third, 34-28.
Ashe set the court ablaze in the final quarter of play as they totaled a game-high of 25 points. The Spartans were able to round-up 15 points during the fourth. Grubb led his team with three three-pointers, four baskets and three free-throws. Blake Peters and Josh Poe each earned a basket and Grogan shot one successful free-throw. With their third conference victory secured, the varsity boys walked off the court with a 67-52 win.
