WEST JEFFERSON — In their final home match of the conference season, the Ashe County High School boys tennis team (9-4) triumphed 9-0 against the Starmount Rams.
To begin the match, top seed Jake Reavis found himself dominating his Starmount opponent, Lucas Nixon, winning the first set 6-1. In his second set, Reavis continued his victory streak and won 6-1, ending the match quickly. In the match against West Wilkes on April 20, Reavis won 6-1 and 6-0
Tatum Brown squared up against Josh Drane, 6-0 in the first set and 6-1 in the second. Brown has reached 8-4 total in singles for his senior career at ACHS. He then went on to win 6-1 and 6-0 in the match against West Wilkes on April 20.
John Perkins wiped out his opponent Brandon Ocampo 6-0 for both of his sets, followed by fourth seed Baxter Glover executing the same score against Pablo Alvarez. In the next match, Perkins once again had 6-0 wins for both sets against West and Glover won 6-1 and 6-0.
Junior Josh Weaver won 6-3 and 6-2 in his singles match against Starmount’s Kaden Purdue, following the same winning trend the next day at West Wilkes with 6-1 for both singles sets.
To round out singles, Jackson Keith defeated Miguel Lopez 6-3 and 6-1 and won 6-0, 6-3 the following day.
Doubles looked different for ACHS as Brown teamed up with Perkins, defeating Nixon and Drane 8-1.
Reavis and Glover then lead Ocampo and Alvarez 8-1 and Weaver and Keith also won 8-1 against Pardue and Lopez.
In the West Wilkes match, Brown and Perkins, along with Weaver and Keith wound down with 8-0 wins in doubles. Reavis and Glover then won 8-1.
The boys will compete in the MVAC Conference Tournament on April 26.
