WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies Boys basketball team (2-5) snapped their three-game losing streak Friday, Dec. 20 at home with a dominate 75-39 win over the Mitchell Mountaineers (0-3).
The Ashe offense looked good early, but blew the doors off the game with a 13-3 run over two-and-a-half minutes in the first quarter. That offensive explosion helped the Huskies to a 28-11 lead after one quarter.
While the Huskies kept scoring, their defense smothered the Mountaineers, not allowing them to sniff an open look. Players like Nate Lee repeatedly came away with turnovers which Ashe converted to buckets. Lee and the Huskies used this to lead 54-22 at the half.
The third quarter was where the Huskies began to slow down offensively, having the game comfortably in hand and wanting to burn the clock. Colby Greer and Dawson Cox continued to do the dirty work inside, hustling for the ball and not letting a loose rebound get away.
Head Coach Nathan Colvard said after the game that he challenged his team to play with more intensity, and they responded. That response helped the Huskies have a 68-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
With garbage time officially underway, the Huskies coasted to their easy victory. Only putting up seven points in the fourth quarter, the Huskies finished the blowout without any issues.
The Huskies now look ahead to the Bojangles Holiday Classic Dec. 26-27, where they’ll play Salem Baptist Christian (14-2) and North Stokes (7-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.